Vertical Entertainment Acquires ‘If Not Now, When?’ Drama From Meagan Good & Tamara Bass

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up the North American rights to the If Not Now, When?, an ensemble drama co-directed by Meagan Good and Tamara Bass. The pic is slated for a day-and-date release on January 8.

Written by Bass, the film follows four friends, who met in high school and are bonded by an event, are suddenly forced back together when one of them suffers a crisis.

Good and Bass produced the drama and also co-star alongside Meagan Holder (Fox’s Pitch), Mekia Cox (ABC’s The Rookie), Niles Fitch (NBC’s This Is Us), Lexi Underwood (Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere), Edwin Hodge (Six), and Kyle Schmid (Six).

“Making this film was a true labor of love,” Good and Bass expressed. “We set out to do something that most people felt we couldn’t do and the result is a film with a lot of heart and our love letter to our sisterhood.“

“If Not Now, When is an honest and deeply raw feature debut from co-directors Bass and Good”, said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical. “The film’s theme of the importance of genuine sisterhood brought to life by the incredible performances from the ensemble cast are sure to resonate with audiences long after watching. We are proud to partner with these talented female filmmakers to bring this film to North American audiences early next year.”

Victor Oladipo, James Henderson, and Nieman Johnson served as exec producers. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Gersh Film Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.