Venice Film Festival Renews Artistic Director Alberto Barbera For 2021-2024

The Venice Film Festival has renewed the contract of current artistic director Alberto Barbera.
The Biennale di Venezia announced today that the Board of Directors has re-upped Barbera, whose official title is Director Of The Cinema Department.
While the Biennale has today changed its head of the music, dance and theatre festivals, Barbera will return for a third consecutive mandate and a fourth term overall. His first stint was between 1999-2001 and he returned to the Lido in 2011.
Next year’s festival will run September 1-11.
Barbera has done a great deal to bolster the standing of the world’s oldest film festival in recent years by attracting big-ticket studio and awards fare, film world A-listers and solid, global lineups.
This year, Venice was the only major festival to take place physically after the pandemic struck in the spring. The event passed off without a hitch and was heralded as a success.
We sat down with Barbera during this year’s festival to discuss the impact of COVID, the event’s protocols and eventual Golden Lion winner Nomadland.
