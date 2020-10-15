Venice Selection ‘Careless Crime’ Sells Into Germany, Austria & Switzerland

EXCLUSIVE: Following its premiere in the Horizons strand at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Shahram Mokri’s Careless Crime has sold into Germany, Austria and Switzerland in a deal with Trigon-film. DreamLab Films is handling sales on the picture, which is set to have its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival.

Produced by Negar Eskandarfar (A Separation), the Farsi-language feature follows four ordinary people who decide to set fire to a cinema packed with people. It was produced by Negar Eskandarfar of the Karnameh Institute of Arts and Culture.

“Trigon-film had the pleasure to distribute Fish & Cat, this extraordinary movie by Shahram Mokri shot in one shot. There I’ve discovered a filmmaker who really treats film as an art of time to be modelized and who proves that the language of cinema has not at all been fully explored. He does the same in Carless Crime where he invites us to move though times and within cinema. What more do we need in these strange times?” Said Walter Ruggle of Trigon-film.

“I am pleased to collaborate once again with Walter Ruggle at Trigon Film, whom I trust will bring Careless Crime to audiences who will be moved by the journey between past and present,” said Dreamlab’s Nasrine Médard de Chardon.