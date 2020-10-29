‘Veep’ Star Tim Simons And Ari’el Stachel Join Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Simons and Ari’el Stachel have joined the cast of the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling that Olivia Wilde is directing. They join Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan with Wilde also having a supporting role in the film.

Although little is known about the movie’s plot, Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

New Line won Don’t Worry Darling in a highly competitive situation that saw up to 18 bidders vying for the project. The project is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing the film alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Best known for his role in the hit HBO series Veep, Simons is currently shooting an Untitled Home Alone movie for Disney+.

Stachel past credits include Billions, Jessica Jones and Zola.

Simons is repped by Daylight Media, UTA and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light. Stachel is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson