‘Veep’ Virtual Reunion Will Feature Deleted Scene Reads, New Material

The cast of Veep will reunite on Sunday evening for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and there are plans for readings of deleted scenes and some new material.

The event, which starts at 6 PM CT, will bring together Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall and Matt Walsh, with the show’s showrunner, David Mandel, as the moderator.

One of the deleted scenes, from a season five episode, was centered around Selina Meyer’s team making negative ads about her to help with Jonah Ryan’s race. Another deleted scene to be read will be one with the topic, Why was Gary (Tony Hale) on the Hottest Staffers List? Also planned is new material, 25 Jonah jokes.

Louis-Dreyfus announced the reunion last month, with recommended contributions starting at $27.

“Trump can’t win reelection if he doesn’t win Wisconsin,” she said in an announcement video. “So, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Harris. The future of democracy is on the line, people, and that’s why the cast of ‘Veep’ is getting together for a virtual reunion with some special guests, too. You don’t want to miss this.”

Last month, the cast of The Princess Bride also did a reunion for Wisconsin Democrats. The event reportedly brought in $4.25 million.