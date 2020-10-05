Silicon Valley Drama From Pete Nowalk & Joanna Coles Gets ABC Production Commitment

ABC has given a production commitment to Valley Of the Gods, a drama from How To Get Away With Murder creator/executive producer Pete Nowalk, The Bold Type executive producer Joanna Coles and ABC Studios.

Written by Nowalk, Valley Of the Gods is described as a sexy, high-stakes drama about the most powerful people in Silicon Valley and the hungry, underestimated outsiders trying to claw their way in.

Nowalk and Coles executive produce. ABC Signature, where Nowalk is under an overall deal, and Coles has a first-look pact, is the studio.

During its six-season run on ABC, the Nowalk-created HTGAWM won multiple awards from GLAAD, NAACP and AFI and scored star Viola Davis a history-making Emmy Award in 2015 and four more Emmy nominations.

Nowalk previously served as a co-executive producer on ABC/ABC Studios’ Shondaland drama Scandal and spent six seasons on ABC/ABCS/Shondaland’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He was also a writer on spinoff Private Practice. Nowalk recently executive produced mystery drama Close Up, which went to pilot at Freeform. He is repped by UTA; Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg.

Coles was the first person to hold the position of Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines, in which she oversaw content and editorial partnerships for 300 magazines globally. Considered one of the most influential magazine editors of the past decades, Coles joined Hearst in 2006 as editor-in-chief of Marie Claire and was named editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, the world’s largest women’s media brand, in 2012.

Coles is an executive producer of Freeform’s series The Bold Type, which was inspired by her life and career and features a character, played by Melora Hardin, that was modeled after Coles. The praised comedy-drama is awaiting word on Season 5 renewal. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA and Tara Kole.