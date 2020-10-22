UTA Signs Pop Culture Fixture Paris Hilton

UTA has signed businesswoman, philanthropist and entrepreneur Paris Hilton in all areas. Hilton is known for being in the public eye, specifically in the late ’90s and early ’00s. She is one of today’s most recognizable figures.

In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores throughout the Middle East and Asia selling handbags and other consumer products. As a DJ, designer, recording artist, host, actress, model and author, Hilton has built a global empire which continues to expand.

“I have always admired Paris’ keen sense for the intersection between culture and commerce,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “And after my daughters insisted that I watch her documentary, I found a greater appreciation for her as a person and the power in her story. This next chapter of her career has new layers of authenticity, ones that will allow audiences to connect in new and meaningful ways.”

Hilton was an “influencer” before being an influencer was a thing. Among many things, Hilton appeared in Veronica Mars and The O.C. She also had her own reality show The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. She has engaged audiences over the years through giving them a first-hand look into her everyday life, creating a persona that has amassed an audience that spans multiple generations. Now, she has moved on to better things and UTA will work to further Hilton’s empire and elevate her powerful voice into various ventures across television, digital, licensing and beyond.

Earlier this year, during TCA, the hotel heiress told Deadline that she is “definitely” considering her own television production company. Hilton has had a number of exec producer credits in the past; she exec produced Netflix’s 2018 social media doc The American Meme and was an EP on MTV’s Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and has exec producing credits on feature films including The Hottie & The Nottie and Pledge This.

She can be seen in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris, which debuted in September 2020 to over 17 million views. She has continued to be an influencer and has a significant presence on social media. In the past year, there were 257,800,000 views on videos mentioning Paris Hilton on social media.

She trademarked phrase of “That’s Hot” resulting in more than 4.8 Billion impressions on TikTok this year alone. Additionally, she reaches 60 million fans globally across all of her social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Weibo and YouTube. Hilton also performs around the globe as the world’s highest-paid female DJ, having played at major festivals including Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland, among others.

With her philanthropic efforts and activism, Hilton is a supporter of Breaking Code Silence, a movement organized by a network of survivors and activists to raise awareness of the problems in the Troubled Teen Industry, and the need for reform. She also supports children’s Hospital in LA, as well as various orphanages and hospitals overseas. In addition, she has been involved in the Starlight Children’s Foundation, American Humane Association, the Nancy Davis Foundation and the Race to Erase MS, and most recently The Sasha Project LA, among others.