UTA Signs ‘Palmer’, ‘Hunting Season’ Writer-Producer Cheryl Guerriero

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed writer and producer Cheryl Guerriero and will rep the Girls on Point novelist in all areas worldwide.

Guerriero most recently produced and wrote Apple’s drama Palmer, which is set to star Justin Timberlake, Fisher Stevens, Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen.

The writer’s script appeared on the 2016 Blacklist and follows former college football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who returns to his hometown after some time in prison. Hoping to get his life back on track, Eddie finds himself in charge of a unique boy abandoned by his mother. Palmer, one of many films on Apple’s new film slate, is set to premiere in 2021.

Guerriero entered the publishing scene with her debut suspense novel Girl On Point, a project for which Aurelio De Laurentiis acquired the rights. Guerriero is also set to write the film adaptation for her 2019 book.

The multi-hyphenate has also been tapped to adapt the screenplay for Like Minded Entertainment’s and Scott Free Productions’ film about the sinking of tugboat Jascon-4 in Nigeria. Mark Kassen will helm the project.

Among Guerriero’s previous projects are the mystery thriller Hunting Season, which was distributed by HBO/Cinemax. In 2013, She also directed and produced the documentary short My Best Kept Secret.

Guerriero continues to be represented by manager Markus Goerg of Heroes & Villains Entertainment and attorney Peter Sample.