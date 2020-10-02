UTA Promotes 35 To Agent, Executive And Associate Status Across Agency

UTA said Friday that its has promoted 35 staffers to agent, executive or associate levels across 20 divisions.

The moves come after last month the company reinstated full pay for employees after having to cut back because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has chilled the Hollywood deal business. It was part of a downsizing that included 50 layoffs.

As for the promotions unveiled today, here’s the rundown:

Promoted to agents in Los Angeles are Pranav Mandavia in Digital Talent, A.J. Leone in Emerging Platforms; Olivia Fanaro in Media Rights; Eni Akintade in Motion Picture Literary, Jordan Gorelick in Talent and Riley Folsom in Talent/Music Crossover. Faith Brown, Connor Morgan, Talia Myers and Alejandra Reyes and are now agents in Television Literary.

Promoted to executive in L.A.: Zuzanna Ciolek in Fine Arts, Aïcha Forbes-Diaby in Music Business Affairs; Angelica Ayala-Torres in Music Innovation, Liam McNamara in Television Business Affairs and Kendall Schreiberg in UTA Marketing

In New York, Mallory Guzzi is now a designer in Brand Studio and Tina Dunca is now an agent in Music Brand Partnerships.

New L.A. coordinators: Qihan “Silas” Wang in Asia Business Development Crossover, Alex Swilley in Brand Studio, Kyle Boulia in Corporate Communications, Nicole Vincent in Digital Talent; Alex Don in Esports, Taylor Weil in Human Resources; Isaiah Jones in Live Events; Jev Valles in Motion Picture Literary, Brian Mercer in Speakers, Ross Wiggins in Talent, Echo Matthews and Spencer Reiss in Television Literary and Jeumana Jaber and Courtney Poey in UTA Ventures.

New New York coordinators: Candice Lyseight in Human Resources; Noah Friedlander in Music and Dan Milaschewski in Publishing.

In Florida, Jessica Diehr is now a coordinator in Speakers.

“This next generation of leaders have exhibited a profound spirit of resilience, innovation and ability that no pandemic could impact,” UTA co-president David Kramer said. “The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to UTA’s continued evolution and growth across multiple business areas. I’m confident our clients and company will be well-served by their talents for years to come.”