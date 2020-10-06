UTA Hires Paradigm Music Agents Jeffrey Hasson & Matt Meyer

UTA said Tuesday that it has hired music agents Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer, who both had been at Paradigm. Hasson will join the leadership of the agency’s Nashville office, while Meyer will be based in Los Angeles.

The latest moves in UTA Music’s ranks come less than two weeks after former WME Head of East Coast Music Samantha Kirby Yoh joined as co-head. She joined David Zedeck in leading the division’s worldwide operations.

Meyer’s roster includes Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Dicky, Don Toliver, Tinashe, Yungblud, Cash Cash, Eden and The Knocks. Hasson has worked with Young The Giant, Tori Kelly, Surfaces, Jamey Johnson, Dashboard Confessional, Dayglow, Blues Traveler, Coin and Ruston Kelly among others. It’s unclear how many will make the move to UTA.

“Jeffrey and Matt have impeccable track records of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for their clients,” said Zedeck. “Jeffrey is well-respected within the Nashville music community, and Matt has his finger firmly on the pulse for the next generation of hitmakers. We are thrilled to welcome both of them to our team.”

UTA Music’s roster already includes deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Young Thug, Common, Tyga, Offset, Trace Adkins, Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty), Romeo Santos, Alesso, Jamiroquai and 21 Savage to name a few.