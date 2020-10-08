UTA Signs Grammy Winner Eva Noblezada

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Grammy winner, actress and singer Eva Noblezada in all areas.

Noblezada can be seen next starring in Sony’s musical drama, Yellow Rose, marking her feature film debut this Friday, October 9, when the project will be released theatrically worldwide. She plays the titular role of ‘Rose,’ a Filipino teen from a small Texas town who, while facing the threat of deportation, continues to fight for her dream as a country music star.

On Broadway, she made her debut as the title role in the revival of Miss Saigon, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

She also starred in Hadestown, which made her one of just a handful of actors to receive Tony nominations for their first two Broadway roles.

She received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for her work on the show.

Noblezada will continue to be represented by Curtis Brown in London and managed by Schachter Entertainment.