UTA Names David Kirsch & Geoff Suddleson Co-Heads Of Unscripted TV As Part Of Alternative Restructure

UTA agents and recently elevated partners David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson have been appointed as co-heads of the agency’s unscripted television department as part of a restructure of its alternative division.

The move will see partner and agent Brent Hansen, who was previously head of Alternative TV, “remain in a focused senior role working with some of the department’s most important clients”.

It also comes after UTA announced a new partner class last week that saw 19 agents and executives, including Kirsch and Suddleson, elevated into partnership.

They will manage a team and roster that includes domestic and international production companies, showrunners and talent. Kirsch and Suddleson represent production companies including Michael Davies’ Embassy Row, Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw and Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills.

Kirsch has been at UTA since 2008 and Suddleson joined the company in 2004.

“David and Geoff are terrific colleagues and leaders who have played a significant role in shaping the culture of our Unscripted Television Department,” said Matt Rice, UTA’s Head of Television. Over their many years at UTA, they have worked to expand the breadth and scope of the opportunities we provide our clients, capitalizing on the ever-evolving nature of the television industry. I am excited to see their hard work and achievement recognized and look forward to watching them shape the future of this area of our business.”