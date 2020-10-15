UTA Announces Largest Partner Class In Firm’s 30-Year History

United Talent Agency today named its largest partner class in its 30-year history with 19 agents and executives across 14 divisions promoted into the partnership.

With the recent appointment of Samantha Kirby Yoh as Co-Head of UTA Music, UTA has named a total of 22 new partners this year—more than half of whom are women and people of color.

Included among the new partners are agents from several divisions including motion pictures, TV talent, lit group, podcasting and emerging platforms, news and broadcasting, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, fine arts, culture and leadership, and alternative TV.

The group also includes senior corporate executives in legal, corp comm, and finance.

Related Story 'Landscapers' Director Will Sharpe Signs With UTA

UTA’s last partner class was announced in January 2019.

“These are leaders across our business making substantial contributions to the growth, evolution and resilience of our company,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “In their talent and leadership, we see the expanding reach of UTA’s work on behalf of world-class creators and cultural voices. These individuals are influential leaders not just at UTA but in their fields, and our company as a whole will benefit from having their unique and diverse expertise, innovation, and perspectives at the partner table.”

The list of the newest UTA partners announced today are:

Brittany Balbo – Co-Head, Endorsements and Voiceover

Ali Berman – Co-Head, Digital Talent

Darren Boghosian – Agent, Talent

Lyndsay Harding – Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Hayden – Agent, News and Broadcasting

James Kearney – Agent, TV Lit

David Kirsch – Agent, Alternative TV

Arthur Lewis – Creative Director, UTA Fine Arts/Artist Space

Lucinda Moorhead – Agent, TV Lit

Seth Oster – Global Chief Communications Officer

Cheryl Paglierani – Agent, Music

Oren Rosenbaum – Head of Emerging Platforms

Steve Sadicario – Agent, News and Broadcasting

Michael Sinclair – General Counsel

Carolyn Sivitz – Agent, MP Lit

Sam Stone – Co-Head, Endorsements and Voiceover

Danie Streisand – Agent, Talent

Darnell Strom – Head of Culture and Leadership

Geoff Suddleson – Agent, Alternative TV

Recently, UTA announced the promotion of 35 agents and executives across over 20 divisions in multiple offices. The company also made an industry-leading decision to raise the pay of all assistants and entry-level employees, making their new hourly rate the highest among the major talent agencies and within the top 10% of entertainment companies.