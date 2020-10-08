“Use The Bathroom” Before Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ Season Finale – New York Comic Con

When The Boys superfan Aisha Tyler asked how audience members can prepare for the season finale, Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, warned the ender will be an intense one and that viewers should bring a partner for emotional support.

“You might need therapy,” Moriarty added.



Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train, echoed his co-star’s sentiment in airtight preparation for the viewing.

“Use the bathroom before you sit down to watch the show. I think that’s important,” chuckled Usher. Usher joked he’s not immune from accidents himself.

Joining Moriarty and Usher in the virtual New York Comic Con panel were showrunner Eric Kripke and main cast members Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Aya Cash (Stormfront), Chace Crawford (The Deep) and Tomer Capon (Frenchie).

Earlier during the panel, NBA legend and media personality Shaquille O’Neal Zoom-bombed the gathering to ask who among the cast was the biggest prankster on set. He employed different video filters to act out what his part on the show would entail and continually requested to be casted as part of the Seven.

Apparently, the answer Shaq was looking for was Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher. The cast seemed to almost unanimously out him as the principal prankster.

