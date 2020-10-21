‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Moves Into Podcasting With Cadence13 Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Unsolved Mysteries, which was recently revived by Netflix, is moving into the podcast world with a series of weekly shows.

Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, the company behind the true-crime and unexplained phenomenon series, has struck a deal with Entercom-owned Cadence13 for the podcast series.

Each week, an episode will present all new unsolved cases and take a deep dive into a specific story. The series will feature the original theme music, a narrator and interviews with individuals involved in the cases as well as a call out for more information.

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast will be executive produced by Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer of Cadence13, and Terry Dunn Meurer, the co-creator of Unsolved Mysteries, and will be co-directed and co-produced by Cadence13 and Cosgrove/Meurer Productions.

Netflix’s revival of Unsolved Mysteries initially launched in July and has been produced in association with Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps Entertainment in association with Cosgrove/Meurer Productions.

The series, which was originally hosted by Robert Stack and ran for over 500 episodes between 1987 and 2010, previously aired on NBC between 1987 and 1997 and CBS picked it up for two years after it was cancelled. Lifetime aired a number of new episodes in 2001/2002 and Spike also picked it up between 2008 and 2010 with Dennis Farina replacing Stack following The Untouchables actor’s death in 2003.

The podcast will launch in early 2021.

“Cosgrove/Meurer Productions is thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13 to present all new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners,” said Terry Dunn Meurer, co-creator and executive producer, Unsolved Mysteries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions. “There are an incredible number of cases that we hope to solve through the podcast.”

“It’s an honor, and a great opportunity, to partner with one of the strongest and most credible and successful brands in television history to create original content for the podcast space,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Our objective at C13 continues to be focused on best-in-class content, and this is a special one we’re proud to add to our premium-focused roster.”