Universal Television Alternative Studios Moves Under Universal Studio Group Umbrella Following Meredith Ahr’s Departure

Universal Television Alternative Studios, the division responsible for shows including The Wall and World of Dance, has become part of the Pearlena Igbokwe-run Universal Studio Group.

The move, which becomes official today, follows the departure of Meredith Ahr, who was President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, and who oversaw the non-scripted studio.

It means that UTAS, which is run by President Toby Gorman, now joins sister studios including Universal Television, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios under the Universal Studio Group umbrella.

It comes a month after Igbokwe was promoted to Chairman of Universal Studio Group, which was formerly known as NBCUniversal Content Studios last month, succeeding Bonnie Hammer, who is taking on a new role as Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal

Gorman, who joins the USG leadership team, will continue to oversee development, domestic sales strategy and creative affairs, while collaborating closely across all areas of production, casting, business affairs and international commercial development for UTAS.

In addition to The Wall and World of Dance, the division produces series including The Titan Games, Songland and Making It and has around talent deals, most recently signing British presenter and producer Richard Bacon. It also has developments in the works with the likes of Amy Poehler, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Igbokwe, in an internal note to staff, said, “Now, with UTV, UCP, NBCUniversal International Studios and UTAS under the same umbrella we can further support our creators’ ambitions to develop and produce great television – no matter the format. We are so lucky to be adding Toby and his innovative team to our studio group and I look forward to collaborating with everyone at UTAS to further ignite our unscripted business.”