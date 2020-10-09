Universal Pictures President Of International Marketing Simon Hewlett Departing Studio

Universal President of International Marketing, Simon Hewlett, will be leaving the studio in 2021.

Earlier this year Universal began to assess its marketing and distribution structures in a multi-step process to integrate its domestic and international teams into a global organization based out of the Studio’s head office in Los Angeles. Universal is centralizing the core leadership by installing the head of international marketing alongside the studio leadership in LA. The studio had hoped Hewlett, who is based in London, would continue his role as head of international marketing by relocating to the U.S. but after careful consideration, Hewlett has decided to remain in the UK, prioritizing his family above all else at this stage of his career.

During his tenure, Hewlett oversaw every aspect of the international marketing process, including creative development, research and strategy development, media planning, digital marketing, promotions and partnerships. His marketing group worked on a number of Universal overseas successes including Jurassic World, Fast & Furious and Bourne franchises, the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables, and films in the Despicable Me franchise, including Minions.

Said Michael Moses, President of Worldwide Marketing for Universal, “I want to extend not just my gratitude but my sincerest admiration to Simon, both for how he has led the international team over the past many years and how he has chosen to remain a partner through this consolidation. His example is the very model of leadership, and despite our pleading that he might find his way to LA, we understand and support his decision.”

Hewlett will be staying on with the studio for some time, having elected to help the international marketing team navigate this next phase and providing needed consistency and leadership. Simon is expected to remain with the studio through next summer, which will allow him to continue leading international efforts on not just No Time to Die but Universal’s upcoming global priority titles. Hewlett will also help provide guidance on the company’s search for a new international marketing lead who will be identified and installed before the end of the year.

Hewlett joined Universal Pictures in 2006 as Managing Director and was responsible for building a new U.K. and Ireland theatrical distribution team and worked his way up to President of International Marketing in 2016. Prior to joining Universal, Hewlett worked at Twentieth Century FOX as the U.K. Marketing Director, before becoming the U.K. Managing Director. In this role, he worked on films including Star Wars: Episodes I, II and III, as well as Fight Club, Moulin Rouge!, Ice Age, and Die Another Day.