Unemployment: New Stimulus Is Close, But Unlikely To Arrive Before Election Day

The Push Me/Pull You of Washington politics over a new round of economic stimulus appears close to an agreement. But the timing of when money will arrive to your home remains in flux.

“I think we are about there,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday after meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to Fortune. Still, no agreement has been reached, which means the odds are strong that things will continue to drag out for another week or so. That means a possible Christmas bonus for those eligible for a payment.

The two sides have been locked in negotiations for months over the size of the stimulus. Although Republicans and Democrats agree that one is needed, the priorities for gets what are the hang-up. The administration has offered anywhere from $1.8 trillion to $1.9 trillion, depending on reports. The Democrats have held fast to $2.2 trillion after coming down from $3 trillion.