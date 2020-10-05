Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Tenet’ Tops $300M Global; China’s National Day Pics Lead 2020 WW Openers & Set IMAX Records – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

UK Cinema Chain Odeon To Close Venues During The Week

Odeon
AP

Odeon, one of the UK’s major multiplex exhibitors, is scaling back operations with a portion of its venues set to close during week days.

The move follows the shift of Bond pic No Time To Die from November to April 2, 2021, due to ongoing challenges from the pandemic. The move caused an uproar in the beleaguered exhibition sector, with Cineworld, another of the UK’s major operators, announcing it is looking at closing all of its 128 venues in the UK and Ireland, as well as its U.S. sites, temporarily.

Now, Odeon has announced its will reduce operating days at a portion of its 120 venues, understood to be roughly 25%, which will see them only open doors at the weekend as of October 9. In an email to customers, the chain said it was looking to fully re-open “when the big blockbusters return”.

The chain declined to comment on whether this will affect jobs. The Cineworld closures could affect up to 5,500 jobs, according to my colleague Anthony’s report over the weekend.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad