UK Cameraman Mark Milsome’s Widow Hopes New Inquest Will Provide Answers Behind Fatal Incident On BBC & Netflix Series ‘Black Earth Rising’

An inquiry into the death of Mark Milsome, the UK cameraman who was killed while filming on the set of BBC and Netflix series Black Earth Rising in Ghana in November 2017, is underway.

The final inquest had been due to take place in June at the West London Coroner’s Court but was delayed due to pandemic reasons. It will now take place from today (October 20) and run for four days.

Milsome, who had also worked on Game Of Thrones and Saving Private Ryan, was fatally injured when a Land Rover Defender crashed into him during the filming of a night time stunt scene.

At a pre-hearing last year, it was alleged that the stunt was changed at the last-minute, placing Milsome dangerously in the car’s path, and that the drivers were inexperienced. The inquest will look into concerns raised by the family that cost-cutting was a factor in the stunt going wrong. The production company, Forgiving Earth Limited, has maintained that cost-cutting was not a factor.

Milsome’s family is being represented by Caroline Davies, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell. Davies said, “Not only was Mark well-renowned in the film and TV industry, he was also a loving, caring and devoted husband and dad.

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for Andra [his wife] and Alice [daughter] as they attempted to try and come to terms with Mark’s sudden and unexpected death. Understandably they have many concerns regarding how he died. They’re now hopeful that the inquest will at least provide them with the answers they deserve. If during the course of the hearing any issues regarding safety practices are identified, it’s vital, where possible, that lessons are learned.”

Milsome’s wife Andra added, “Although Mark was away a lot, we had a great relationship. We completed each other. He was a real family man. When he was on location for work he would call or Skype three or four times a day and when he was at home he pretty much spent all of his time with me and Alice.”

“Mark’s death has been incredibly difficult for us. The hurt and pain we continue to feel each day is as strong now as it was the day he died. While it’s nearly three years since Mark’s death, time has literally stood still for us. Not knowing the full facts surrounding Mark’s death has made trying to come to terms with what happened even harder.

“I know that attending the inquest and having to listen to the evidence as to how Mark died is going to be emotional. However, it’s something I have to do to get the answers and honour his memory. If the inquest finds there are lessons to be learned to improve safety it’s crucial they are.”

The BBC and Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment.