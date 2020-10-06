Tyra Banks Apologizes After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ “Control Room” Screw Up

Tyra Banks apologized, more or less, for the end-of-show flub on last night’s Dancing with the Stars. “Wowzers,” she tweeted after the ABC broadcast, “Live TV. Wrong name on cards…”

While Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway still hold the Worst Blunderers title for their 2018 Oscar announcement that La La Land won Best Picture of 2017 (it didn’t), with Steve Harvey a close second for naming the wrong Miss Universe in 2015, Banks gave everyone a run for their money last night when she incorrectly said that Cheer cheerleader Monica Aldama and pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were safe when they were, in fact, in the bottom two.

After announcing that Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were safe from elimination, Banks had to retract, calling the duo back to the stage to face Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe in the final heave-ho. Heche and Motsepe got the boot.

Banks explained the flub again in an Instagram Story video. Watch it below (and the actual broadcast moment above).

Banks said during the live broadcast that there had been “an error in the control room.”

“This is live TV, right?,” Banks said as Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were called back. “This is the craziness of live TV.”

Banks later tweeted, “Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

“Just got Steve Harvey’d,” Chmerkovskiy tweeted after the show.