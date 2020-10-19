Click to Skip Ad
Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Posts Ratings Gains In Season 2 Premiere

Sistas
(L-R) Mignon, Novi Brown, KJ Smith and Ebony Obsidian in the Season 2 opener of "Sisters" Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision

Tyler Perry’s Sistas launched its second season — the first season of a primetime scripted series filmed during the pandemic to hit the air — on Oct 14 with two back-to-back episodes.

The first drew 1.5 million viewers and .845 P18-49 rating in Live +3 for the simulcast across BET and BET Her; 1.4 million and  .789 in 18-49 rating on BET alone. The second held onto virtually its entire lead-in, averaging 1.5 million viewers and .819 18-49 rating (simulcast); 1.4 million and .777 on BET alone.

Vs. the Season 1 debut, Sistas‘ Season 2 opener on BET was up +33% in P18-49, +42% in P25-54 and +14% in total viewers.

The two-hour event was the most socially-viewed cable program on Wednesday night, generating 1.8M views on Facebook and Twitter.

Sistas stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett.

