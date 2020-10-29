‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Adds Stevie Baggs Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis And Jael Pettigrew; Sets Midseason Premiere

The cast of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless on BET+ is growing and has set a date for the midseason premiere. Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew are joining the drama as series regulars while three episodes will exclusively premiere on November 26 on the streaming platform with new episodes launching every Thursday.

As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement. Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies. The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true.

The six new cast members join Ruthless stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker. The series is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Read additional details about the new cast members below.

STEVIE BAGGS, Jr. plays “OLIVER”: Oliver is a member of the Rakadushis, who reports to Dikahn, a leader in the cult. Oliver is a promising member who wants to be promoted. He is secretly having an affair with Lacey, another young member of the cult.

COLIN MCCALLA plays “RIVER”: River is responsible for recruiting young people into the Rakadushi Cult. He’s smart and is a law school graduate. He takes Oliver under his wing to teach him how to recruit. River is rumored to have a special relationship with The Highest.

SAMANTHA L. THOMAS plays “PAULA”: Paula wears her emotions on her sleeve. This often gets her in trouble as she and Zane are trying to escape the Rakadushi tribe. They reach out to Ruth to help them escape.

MICHELLE NUÑEZ plays “ZANE”: Zane wants to leave the cult but is much more fearful and tentative than her friend Paula.

ALISE WILLIS plays “LACEY”: Lacey is a young member of the Rakadushi cult. Lacey becomes obsessed with escaping the Rakadushi cult. She is in love with and strongly lusting after Oliver, a handsome man in the cult.

JAEL PETTIGREW plays “CLARK”: Clark was present in the first half of the season and upgraded to a series regular in the second half. He is a loyal gatekeeper at the Rakudushis compound.