Tyler Perry To Receive People’s Champion of 2020 Award At People’s Choice Awards

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry will receive the People’s Champion of 2020 award at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

E! announced Tuesday that the self-made actor, writer, producer, director and philanthropist will receive the honor at its annual awards ceremony celebrating the best and most entertaining in pop culture. The Hollywood mogul will be recognized for his work in entertainment, his charitable organizations and efforts and more.

“In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. “From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.”

In the past year Perry opened Tyler Perry Studios, the largest privately owned motion-picture studio in the United States and received numerous awards from the DGA Honors and the Governor’s Award at the 2020 Emmy Awards back in September.

>In addition to celebrating his support for numbers charities including Feeding America and Covenant House, Perry will receive the honor for his support of the families and friends of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner.

Perry joins a number of People’s Choice Awards recipients including P!nk, Bryan Stevenson and Ellen DeGeneres.

The news comes after E! announced the complete list of nominees for its 44-category ceremony. Among the nominees for the 2020 awards show are Janelle Monae, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks and Issa Rae. Film and television titles that are up for their respective categories are Dolittle, Bird of Prey, The Old Guard and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday Nov. 15 at 9:00 p.m. PT.

The annual awards show is produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.