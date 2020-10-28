‘Two Weeks To Live’: Maisie Williams’ Dark British Comedy Heads To HBO Max

HBO Max has acquired British dark comedy Two Weeks To Live, starring Game of Thrones alumna Maisie Williams and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, which is currently airing on Sky in the UK. The Max Original series will launch November 5, streaming exclusively in the U.S.

Produced by Banijay-owned production outfit Kudos, the series follows Kim Noakes (Williams), a 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother (Clifford). Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer.

Two Weeks To Live also stars Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee, and Thalissa Teixeira. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull and is executive produced by Phil Temple. Charlotte Surtees is the producer and Al Campbell directs.

Two Weeks To Live is HBO Max’s latest overseas import in recent weeks. It has also picked up I Hate Suzie, a Sky phone hack drama from Succession’s Lucy Prebble and actress Billie Piper; Adult Material, a Channel 4 series about a porn star mother, starring Hayley Squires; Possessions, Studiocanal’s French/Israeli series, in which a bride is charged with murdering her husband; and Valley Of Tears, Israel’s biggest-budget TV series ever made depicting the 1973 Yom Kippur War.