Twitter Taps Tracy McGraw, Former Tyler Perry Studios Communications Chief, For Global Consumer Comms Role

said Thursday it’s hired Tracy McGraw, former head of communications at Tyler Perry Studios, as Senior Director of Global Consumer Communications.

McGraw will lead consumer communications and media campaigns for the social media giant’s product launches, partner announcements and cultural events, reporting to Brandon Borrman, Vice President, Global Communications, Twitter.

“We couldn’t be luckier to have Tracy joining this team,” said Borrman. “Twitter plays a massive role in shaping culture around the world, and Tracy is the perfect person to help us better tell those stories and deepen our connections.”

Most recently, McGraw led the publicity efforts for the 2019 grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios and forged media partnerships with various production entities to amplify the purpose and vision of the studio.

Prior to this, she held senior communications positions at BET Networks and VH1. At BET, she managed multi-platform campaigns for original series including Being Mary Jane, The Game, Real Husbands of Hollywood and award shows. At VH1, McGraw created and implemented publicity campaigns for original series and award shows including The RuPaul Show, Behind The Music, Pop-Up Video, So Notorious, VH1 Divas and Hip Hop Honors.

McGraw launched her career at Lifetime Television as a publicist before becoming a senior publicist at CBS Television.