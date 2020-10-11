Twitter Flags President Donald Trump Tweet For Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Trump’s health status has been a subject of speculation after his release from Walter Reed hospital, with his doctors careful about releasing information. A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020