Twitter Flags President Donald Trump Tweet For Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation
President Donald Trump’s boast today on his post-hospitalization health status has been flagged by Twitter for spreading misinformation after he claimed he was immune from coronavirus.
“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday,” Trump wrote. “That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”
Twitter added a disclaimer above the tweet.
“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
Trump’s health status has been a subject of speculation after his release from Walter Reed hospital, with his doctors careful about releasing information.
A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!
