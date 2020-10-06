‘Twilight’ Producer Temple Hill Strikes First-Look Television Deal With Lionsgate

Lionsgate has struck a first-look television deal with Twilight producer Temple Hill.

The Orange Is The New Black producer has inked a multi-year deal to develop and produce scripted programming with the company across broadcast, cable and streaming.

On the television side, Temple Hill is behind series including HBO’s The Outsider, Hulu’s Love, Victor and Looking For Alaska, and FXX’s Dave and Mr. Mercedes.

This comes after the two companies worked together on the feature side on the Twilight Saga movie franchise as well as on Power Rangers, Uncle Drew and Down a Dark Hall.

Temple Hill Productions was founded in 2006 by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, the latter recently rejoining the company after serving as president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group. Along with Godfrey and Bowen, Temple Hill’s television team includes Head of Television Adam Fishbach and VP Julie Waters.

“Temple Hill has been part of the Lionsgate family for years, and we’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship into the world of television,” said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst. “They’re prolific, multifaceted and remarkably creative producers and we are very proud to partner with them to bring top of the line new content to our scripted programming slate. I’m obsessed with the television shows they’re already producing and can hardly wait to see what we can create together.”

“After working with Lionsgate on the film side, we knew a partnership with their television group would be equally exciting and rewarding,” said Fishbach. “Lionsgate is a dynamic studio that allows storytellers to expand their stories and talents across different platforms. We can’t wait to collaborate with their television team in creating exciting premium series.”