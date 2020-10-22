TV Lawyers From Annalise Keating To Jack McCoy To Alicia Florrick Asks Real Attorneys To Help With Fair Elections – Watch The PSA

They’re not really lawyers, but they play ones on TV. Still, We The Action, an organization that connects volunteer lawyers with nonprofit organizations, hopes to use the television stars to recruit real attorneys who can work to ensure a fair election.

A public service announcement was released Thursday for the We The Action Election 2020 Task Force, as the famous faces pitch for attorneys who can help staff remote voter hotlines, serve as poll workers and observers, cure mail-in ballots, and if needed, support recount efforts. The call is for Democratic Party-leaning attorneys. The participants include:

Alan Rachins (LA Law)

Paul Giamatti (Billions)

Carrie Preston (The Good Wife)

Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)

Dule Hill (Suits)

Gina Torres (Suits)

Harry Hamlin (LA Law)

J. Smith Cameron (Succession)

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)

Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Power)

Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU)

Sam Waterston (Law & Order)

Stephanie March (Law & Order: SVU)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Watch the PSA above. Click here for more info.