Film & TV Production Can Continue In Wales Despite Temporary Coronavirus Lockdown

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! ITV

Wales has said film and TV shoots will be allowed to continue despite the nation going into a temporary lockdown to arrest a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Welsh government clarified its position on production to Deadline after announcing that it will be introducing a Covid “fire-break” from 6PM on October 23. The temporary restrictions will lift on November 9.

Welsh citizens have been told to stay at home except for “very limited purposes, such as for exercise.” They have also been told to “work from home wherever possible.”

“This is the moment to come together; to play our part in a common endeavour to protect the NHS and save lives. This will not be easy, but we will do it together,” said first minister Mark Drakeford.

Wales is a major film and TV production hub, with shows including Doctor Who and War of the Worlds shooting in the nation. ITV is also poised to film Season 20 of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in the ruins of Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North.

