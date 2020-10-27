Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Reaches Ratings Milestone

Fox News said that Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 5.36 million viewers in October.

The network said that show’s monthly average viewership was the highest for any program in cable news history.

The show also had just over 1 million viewers in the adults 25-54 category, and 670,000 in adults 18-49.

Hannity was second for the month, with 5.1 million, followed by The Five with 4.1 million, Ingraham Angle with 4.07 million and MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show with 3.7 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson had 1,003,000, followed by Hannity with 982,000, The Ingraham Angle with 760,000, The Five with 673,000 and The Story with 625,000.

The election likely contributed to big spikes in cable news viewership.

Fox News was top in primetime, with 4.9 million viewers, an increase of 83% from the same period last year, in what the network said was an October monthly record. MSNBC had 2.7 million viewers, an increase of 38%, followed by CNN with 2.5 million total viewers, a boost of 98%, . The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News had 971,000 viewers, a boost of 139%; CNN had 709,000, up 116%; and MSNBC had 475,000, an increase of 45%.

In total day viewers, Fox News led with 2.3 million, followed by MSNBC with 1.5 million and CNN with 1.4 million. In the 25-54 demo, the numbers were Fox News with 428,000, followed by CNN with 361,000 and MSNBC with 243,000.