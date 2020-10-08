Tubi Adds Live News Hub Featuring Fox Local Stations And A Dozen Other Channels

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corp., has branched out from its on-demand roots to implement a new offering called “News on Tubi.”

The news hub features live offerings from Fox’s owned stations in New York, LA and 15 other markets, as well as national services like NBC News Now, CBC, Cheddar, Boomberg TV and the CBC. (See the complete list of channels below.) Initially, News on Tubi will be available on Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, with other platforms coming down the line.

Later this month, USA Today News, Euronews and Estrella News will join the roster of networks on the news platform, followed by Hearst ABC affiliates in Pittsburgh and Manchester, New Hampshire.

With 33 million monthly active users, Tubi is among the most established players in the growing ad-supported streaming space. Unlike rivals like Pluto, however, it has not featured any live programming. Roku and Amazon Fire TV have implemented live, linear programming on their AVOD services.

“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of Fox and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said in a press release. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”

Here are the channels available today:

Fox Television Stations in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington DC,

Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Orlando, Milwaukee, Austin

NewsNow from Fox

Fox Soul

Black News Channel

NBC News Now

WeatherNation

CBC

PeopleTV

Bloomberg TV

Cheddar

News 12 New York

Fubo Sports Network