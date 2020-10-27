TruTV Orders Comedic Illusionist Stunt Series ‘Big Trick Energy’ From DIGA Studios

TruTV has given a 10-episode order to Big Trick Energy, a comedic unscripted illusionist stunt series featuring master magicians and daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer.

In the series produced by DIGA Studios, Ramsay, Leclerc, Barker and Boyer impress unsuspecting people on the street with their extreme stunts. You can watch a preview clip above.

Per the network, “from shock collar card tricks to mind bending one of their own cars in broad daylight, no stunt is off limits and no line is uncrossable to these self-proclaimed “Abracadipshits.” Viewers will also get a peek behind the curtain when they reveal how some of these unforgettable experiences were created.”

“They’re more magical Jackasses than self-proclaimed Abracadipshits, but it goes without saying that Chris, Eric, Wes and Alex are making magic cool again,” says Corie Henson, EVP, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “They’re charming, dangerous and hilarious. You’ll definitely want to spend the night with them.”

Said Tony DiSanto, CEO of DIGA Studios: “These guys are the real deal, as hilarious as they are amazing, sharing a bond of friendship and camaraderie that is at the heart of the show’s creative DNA. As a lifelong magic fan (and a spectacularly unaccomplished amateur magician), I personally couldn’t be more excited to unleash Big Trick Energy onto the world.”

Big Trick Energy is executive produced by DiSanto, Nick Rigg and Tommy Coriale for DIGA Studios, along with Ramsay, Ian Frisch and Mark Efman.