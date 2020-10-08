Donald Trump Says He Won’t Do Next Debate After Commission Decides To Go Virtual

UPDATE: President Donald Trump told Fox Business that he won’t participate in the next debate on Oct. 15 after organizers announced that the candidates would participate virtually.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo. “That is not what a debate is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”

His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also announced, “Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration.“ “We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager of Biden’s campaign, said in a statement, “Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression.”

On Thursday morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the Oct. 15 event, which will have a town hall format, will feature Trump and Joe Biden from remote locations and moderator Steve Scully and the participants from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, FL.

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis triggered the most recent move, amid concerns over whether he would be fully recovered by then. (Stepien also has tested positive).

On in his first interview since his diagnosis, Trump said that he is feeling “perfect.”

Trump took a drubbing in the polls after the first debate, after he was widely criticized for repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. Wallace called the debate “awful,” and that he tried to get Trump to abide by agreed upon debate rules.

In his interview with Bartiromo, Trump claimed that he beat Biden and said that the Democratic nominee had Wallace as a “protector.” “I thought Chris Wallace was a disaster,” Trump said.

Trump then claimed that Scully was a “never Trumper,” even though he is widely seen as one of the most even handed of all TV personalities in Washington, D.C.

Trump said that the commission “didn’t even tell us” about the change in format before it was announced.

A virtual debate is not unprecedented. In 1960, the third debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy featured Kennedy in a New York TV studio and Nixon in Los Angeles, with moderator Bill Shadel of ABC News joined by a panel of journalists.

If Trump follows through and does not participate in the debate, and skips the one the following week, on Oct. 22, it will mean that there will have been only one matchup with him and Biden. The last time that happened was in 1980, when Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan met for just one presidential debate.