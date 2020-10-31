Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Biden Slams Netflix & Amazon On Taxes, Again

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sean Connery Dies: Beloved James Bond Actor & Oscar Winner Was 90
Read the full story

Sean Connery Tributes Flood In: Daniel Craig Says “He Defined An Era And A Style”

Sean Connery AP

Tributes are pouring in today for Sean Connery, the Bond actor who has died at the age of 90. You can read our obituary here. Below is a rundown of some of the early testimonials, this list is being updated.

Current Bond Daniel Craig said in a statement sent to Deadline:

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon:

The official James Bond twitter account:

Fellow Bond actor Roger Moore’s official account, run by his family:

Hugh Jackman:

Sam Neill:

Fellow Scot Robert Carlyle:

Paul Feig:

Elizabeth Hurley:

Gina Carano:

Kevin Smith:

Stephen King:

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad