‘Triage’: Vondie Curtis-Hall & Gabriel Sloyer Join Cast Of ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People) & Gabriel Sloyer (Power) have been cast as series regulars opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from David Cornue, Erica Messer and Jon M. Chu.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Curtis-Hall, appearing in years 2010-2030, will play Dr. Jonathan Walters, a brilliant surgeon and an intimidating authority figure at New York Trinity. He takes Dr. Finley Briar under his wing despite blowback from his superiors.

Sloyer, also appearing in years 2010-2030, will play Dr. Richie Alonzo, an anesthesiologist at New York Trinity who will cast a spell on patients and doctors alike with his natural charm.

In addition to Fitz-Henley, Curtis-Hall and Sloyer join previously cast Bex Taylor-Klaus and Andrew Richardson.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her Erica Messer Productions, Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Veteran actor Curtis-Hall, Emmy-nominated for ER, is returning to ABC where he was a series regular on the legal drama series For The People. On the feature side, he was recently seen in Harriet, The Night House and the upcoming Blue Bayou. He is repped by Gersh and Del Shaw Moonves.

Sloyer’s series credits include recurring roles on Starz’s Power and Netflix’s Narcos and Inventing Anna. He is repped by Artists & Representatives Agency and Smith Talent Group Management