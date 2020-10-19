‘Triage’: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Joins ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie-Lynn Sigler is set as a series regular opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley and Michael Ealy in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from David Cornue, Erica Messer, Jon M. Chu and 20th Television.

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Sigler will play Dr. Elisa Jeffers, a no-nonsense New Yorker and Finley Briar’s (Fitz-Henley) best friend and roommate.

Cornue executive produces alongside Messer who serves as showrunner. Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Sigler, best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos, recurred for two seasons on HBO’s Entourage and was a series regular on NBC’s Guys With Kids. She just booked a starring role in the new Eric Wareheim and Tim Heidecker Adult Swim series, Beef House. On the feature side, she starred in Gangster Land and will be seen opposite Penelope Ann Miller in indie feature All The Leaves Have Fallen. She’s repped by A3 Artist’s Agency and John Carrabino Management.