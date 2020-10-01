‘Triage’: Bex Taylor-Klaus Joins Cast Of ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Bex Taylor-Klaus (13 Reasons Why and Dumplin) has been cast as a series regular opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from Erica Messer, Jon M. Chu and David Cornue.

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Taylor-Klaus will play Leonora/Leo, the gender-fluid youngest first-year intern at New York Trinity and mentee of Finley (Fitz-Henley). Taylor-Klaus will portray the character in two different decades.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her Erica Messer Productions, Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Taylor-Klaus recently recurred as Casey Ford in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and co-starred as Brianna Bishop on Fox’s Deputy. Their TV credits also include recurring roles on the CW’s Arrow and Showtime’s House of Lies.

Taylor-Klaus is repped by Curtis Talent Management, Media Artists Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.