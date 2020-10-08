‘Triage’: Andrew Richardson Joins Cast Of ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Richardson (The Last O.G.) has been cast as a series regular opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from Erica Messer, Jon M. Chu and David Cornue.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Richardson, appearing in years 2020-2030, will play Kieran Westcott, who is married to Dr. Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley). He’s a passionate and kindhearted native Brit who works as a beat cop for the NYPD, and later becomes a detective.

In addition to Fitz-Henley, Richardson joins previously cast Bex Taylor-Klaus.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her Erica Messer Productions, Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Richardson’s TV series credits include a recurring role on TBS’ The Last O.G. as well as guest shots on CBS’ Instinct and Starz’s Sweetbitter. He is repped by HCKR Agency, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment, and Peikoff/Mahan Law Office.