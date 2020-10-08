Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Tupac Shakur Has Tix For Tonight’s VP Debate Thanks To Mike Pence In Dig At Kamala Harris Calling Dead Icon Her Favorite Living Rapper

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Visits The Debates Motel

Trevor Noah
Comedy Central

As they have for so many other debates, Trevor Noah and the world’s fakest news team at The Daily Show were giving a comedy blow-by-blow to tonight’s vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Although this debate didn’t have the volatility of the earlier presidential showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, there were still enough nuggets of comedy gold to be found in tonight’s confrontation.

Here’s what the Daily Show thought of the event:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad