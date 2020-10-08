Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Visits The Debates Motel

As they have for so many other debates, Trevor Noah and the world’s fakest news team at The Daily Show were giving a comedy blow-by-blow to tonight’s vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Although this debate didn’t have the volatility of the earlier presidential showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, there were still enough nuggets of comedy gold to be found in tonight’s confrontation.

Here’s what the Daily Show thought of the event:

Debates Motel pic.twitter.com/40lpMsDU6l — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

If this happened to Trump he'd deduct it for $70,000 pic.twitter.com/Q93BBmfklJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

*googles is eye bleeding a symptom of coronavirus no reason just curious* — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

*googles are flies landing on you a symptom of coronavirus no reason just curious* — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

PENCE: The president knows

MODERATOR: Mr. Vice President your time is up

PENCE: the American people respect

MODERATOR: Mr. Vice President your time is up

PENCE: I love fracking

MODERATOR: Mr. Vice President your time is up

PENCE: Here's a funny thing that happened to me today, — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

MODERATOR: Sir what is your name PENCE: First, I want to say that the American people are strong because they are the American people — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

PENCE: The American people are tired of people asking what's wrong with their eye. #VPDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

Fun Fact: At this point in last week's presidential debate Donald Trump had already spoken for 47 minutes. #VPDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020