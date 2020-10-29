Trevor Noah Explores The Contrast Between Barack Obama And Joe Biden’s Delivery

The roles have changed between Barack Obama and Joe Biden, according to Trevor Noah and the Daily Social Distancing Show.

“It’s so hilarious to see how roles have been reversed. Because you remember when Obama was President, Joe Biden was the guy who got to have fun, while Obama had to give the somber speeches. Now Obama is out here doing rap battles while Biden is writing Hallmark cards.”

The difference, Noah observed, is the difference between white church and black church. “Obama makes you want to say, “Amen!” Noah said. That’s while Biden invokes a quiet “ahh-men.”

Watch the monologue above starting at the 1:30 mark for the full experience,