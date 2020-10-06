Click to Skip Ad
Trent Hubbard Joins Echo Lake Entertainment As Manager & Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Former UTA talent agent Trent Hubbard is heading to Echo Lake Entertainment’s talent department where he’ll be a manager and producer at the firm.

Hubbard will rep a diverse range of stand up comedians. A Dallas, Texas native and UCLA graduate, Hubbard previously worked in management at both Anonymous Content and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Echo Lake family. The supportive nature of the company provides an environment for me to continue building a business of incredible storytellers. The leadership understands and encourages my ambitions to elevate new voices and stories we haven’t seen before to change the media landscape in entertainment” said Hubbard.

Andrew Spaulding, President of Echo Lake said “Trent is a smart and dynamic representative. He had many options, so we are especially pleased that he chose Echo Lake. He will be an excellent addition to the Echo Lake team.”

