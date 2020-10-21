‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Travis Fimmel Joins Indie Drama ‘Delia’s Gone’

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Fimmel will join Marisa Tomei, Paul Walter Hauser and Stephan James in Robert Budreau’s upcoming drama Delia’s Gone.

Written and directed by Budreau and based on Michael Hamblin’s short story Caged Bird Sing, the film follows a convicted man (James) on the spectrum who escapes his care home and embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to learn the truth about his sister, Delia (Tomei). Fimmel, who currently stars in HBO’s just-renewed Raised by Wolves, will play Delia’s brother.

The pic is produced by JoBro Productions and Lumanity Productions in association with Productivity Media, eOne and Vigilante Productions, with Moryto Pictures and Ontario Creates. Executive producers are James, Daniel Bauer, Patrick Roy, Anne-Claire Villeneuve, William Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Adam Moryto, Mark Gingras, John Laing, Andrew Bronfman and Jason Jallet. DeForrest Taylor is co-executive producer.

Delia’s Gone is being sold by Radiant Films globally, with eOne overseeing distribution in Canada.

Fimmel currently stars in HBO’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves, which the premium network has renewed for a second season. He also played Ragnar on History’s Vikings, and his film credits include Maggie’s Plan and Lean on Pete. Upcoming pics include Die in a Gunfight, Charlie Day’s El Tonto and Dreamland.

