Town Hall Debates Zinged By Online Celebrity Reactions

As reactions pour in to tonight’s dueling Town Hall debates, most opinions seemed firmly fixed on one side of the aisle or another.

While that’s not unexpected, it does point out that few minds were changed by the television shows, which increasingly fail to resemble showcases of well-reasoned critical thinking, and instead seem like bowling alleys, with the candidates the pins.

Some of the online Town Hall reactions;

What is @SavannahGuthrie on? She’s talking so fast, interrupting President Trump all the time, and talking over him? And basically arguing with him. Meanwhile Joe Biden is being asked softball questions by @GStephanopoulos on @ABC. @NBCNews #TownHalls #TownHall #debate — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) October 16, 2020

The Liar continued to lie with lies that will kill people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 16, 2020

The competing Town Halls were a joke. Stephanopoulis let Biden speak endlessly and never interrupted him. Guthrie was hostile, argumentative, and contradictory. But Biden was falling asleep by the end.@realDonaldTrump was energetic, articulate and in command. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 16, 2020

“Ugh this townhall feels like I am watching a TV show starring the world’s best human” https://t.co/LSCtsEPbpk — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) October 16, 2020

Tonight a woman in the audience of Trump's town hall began her question by telling him he has a great smile & he's so handsome when he smiles. And when #JoeBiden is President, hopefully that woman will be able to access better vision care, bless her heart. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 16, 2020

BIDEN: Here's my detailed plan to combat COVID-19 TRUMP: QAnon actually discovered Osama bin Laden alive and well in Phoenix. I don't know, check it out — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020