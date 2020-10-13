‘Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of The Wizard of Oz’ Animated Pic In The Works At Warner Bros. With Alex Timbers Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Timbers, the co-creator and the EP of Amazon’s Golden Globe winning series Mozart in the Jungle, is closed to direct a feature musical adaptation of the Harper Collins Michael Morpurgo book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros..

John August penned the script which is loosely based on the book, which tells the story of The Wizard of Oz from the point of view of Dorothy’s loyal companion, and as we all know, they’re not in Kansas anymore.

Jared Stern is serving as executive producer, and Derek Frey, who previously ran Tim Burton Productions and was Burton’s producer, will produce.

Timbers has directed and executive produced the specials John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Ben Platt Live From Radio City Musical Hall. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

August is the BAFTA nominated screenwriter of Big Fish and his feature writing credits include Aladdin, Dark Shadows, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sony’s first two Charlie’s Angels pics. He wrote and directed the Ryan Reynolds fantasy drama The Nines. August is repped by Verve and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Earlier this year, Warner Animation Group had Scoob! which segued from a theatrical release due to the pandemic onto the studio’s streaming service HBO Max.