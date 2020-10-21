Tony Lewis Dies: Lead Singer Of “Your Love” Band The Outfield Was 62

Tony Lewis, the distinctive voice at the front of the 1980s band The Outfield which scored a Top 10 hit with “Your Love” among other catchy pop rock singles, has died, according to his official website and social channels. He was 62. No date or cause of death was reported.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” read a statement on his website Tuesday. “He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Lewis, the London-born musician, songwriter and record producer, co-founded The Outfield with John Spinks, teaming with drummer Alan Jackman. Its 1985 debut album Play Deep hit triple platinum and featured the the ’80s anthem “Your Love,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts (and memorably, a place on the soundtrack of Rockstar Games’ ’80s homage Grand Theft Auto: Vice City). Lewis’ personal website says the single still averages more than 2 million Pandora streams and 1 million Spotify streams a week.

The band’s other hits included “All the Love” and “Say It Isn’t So.”

After a break from music following Spinks’ death in 2014, Lewis returned to release his first solo album, 2018’s Out of the Darkness. His latest EP, Unplugged: The Acoustic Sessions, was released in May. He was working on another EP at the time of his death.