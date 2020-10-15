Tony Nominee Reactions: Thank You, Wear A Mask & Vote Biden

Refresh for updates Acknowledgements, thank yous, laments for shuttered theaters, pleas for racial justice and get-out-the-vote plugs (for one presidential candidate, anyway) are being offered by this year’s crop of Tony Award nominees.

“The closing of Broadway theatres (indeed almost all American theatres) this year has left us without a vital resource to gather together and examine ourselves and our nation and has reminded us just how important live theatre is to our personal and civil lives,” said playwright Matthew López, whose The Inheritance was nominated in 11 categories. “In its absence, I urge everyone in these next three weeks to channel their energies into electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Laura Linney. Leading Actress/Play, My Name Is Lucy Barton

I am so proud to be one of a small handful of great actresses representing the past Broadway season, truncated as it was. Now more than ever, we need to value the power and necessity of the performing arts, especially the theatre, in American Culture. I send my love and thanks to the Tony Committee and everyone involved with My Name is Lucy Barton.

Robert O’Hara, Best Director/Play, Slave Play

I’m honored to be nominated especially for leading a team helmed by black and brown artists. BIPOC voices are vital to the theater, but also to the ballot box. Please take this opportunity to vote and make sure your voice is heard.

Jane Alexander, Featured Actress/Play, Grand Horizons

It thrills me that Bess Wohl’s beautiful play was nominated and that I have been recognized for my role in it. This has been an extraordinarily tough time for theater artists so any chance to celebrate is wonderful. Theater will never die as long as we have a stage and an audience to watch. Hold tight dear company of players, you’ll be back! Love, Jane

Kathryn Gallagher, Featured Actress/Musical, Jagged Little Pill

I am absolutely blown away and thrilled to be included in this incredible group of Tony Nominees. At such an unprecedented time in our country and world, I am so grateful to the American Theatre Wing for this nomination and for this celebration of our incredible Broadway community.

Carmen Pavlovic, Lead Producer of Moulin Rouge!:

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is so grateful to The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing for providing the chance to come together as theater lovers and theater creators in this history-making moment. This year’s Tony Award nominees share the most unusual of bonds. At such a difficult time for so many people, including the thousands who make up the industry behind the scenes, we welcome this opportunity to take a moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our finest artists. We are humbled by these nominations and honored every day to stand with the Broadway community. We look forward to joining all the nominees to acknowledge our industry’s work and everything Broadway is rebuilding itself to be in the future.

John Logan, Book/Musical, Moulin Rouge!

I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside my Moulin Rouge comrades. The show really was a labor of love for us — and until the theater makes its long awaited and desperately needed return, I’m heartened by all the memories of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.

Sonya Tayeh, Choreography, Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is made up of one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever been a part of, both on stage and off. It is a show where the craft of dance is celebrated and honored. Our beloved ensemble fires off an electricity that echoes, and I’m so grateful to them. As an Arab-American queer choreographer, it has been an honor to work on a show that celebrates otherness and a freedom for all humanity. Even though unpredictability abounds for the arts in this uncertain time, I am proud to celebrate this year with my fellow nominees. This moment serves as a giant reminder that we’re still here and of just how vital the arts are – as the heartbeat of New York City, and beyond.

Danny Burstein Featured Actor/Musical, Moulin Rouge!

I’m humbled and honored by this nomination. I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge every member of the Moulin Rouge family; the producers, artistic staff, stagehands, dressers and, of course, the company. I know this nomination is because of them. I’d also like to say that my heart is with every person suffering in any way because of this pandemic. It’s been a hell of a year. Please vote.”

Derek McLane, Scenic Design/Musical, Moulin Rouge! and Scenic Design/Play, A Soldier’s Play

I am so honored and grateful for to be recognized for these two shows “Moulin Rouge” and “Soldier’s Play”, both of which have meant so much to me. In the midst of an enormously difficult and painful year, this is a great moment of joy!

Justin Levine, Orchestrations, Moulin Rouge!

I’m so proud and grateful for my team and the many music makers who helped bring this score to life. I hope this time off we’ve been granted/forced to take is used to make our industry a more just, equitable and inclusive place to create. We as artists and performers can do a lot within our own circles to achieve this and I am committed to being part of the change so many of us wish to see.

Matt Stine, Orchestrations, Moulin Rouge!

It has been an honor and a joy to work on Moulin Rouge and to be a part of this brilliant music team led by my dear friend Justin Levine. I’m thrilled to be nominated and thrilled that the Tony Awards will go on this year so all of us who work in the theater have something fun to look forward to this year!

Katie Kresek, Orchestrations, Moulin Rouge!

I’m so very grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the work of my colleagues and the life force that is Broadway. Collaboration and unity is at the heart of what we do, and I’m so moved to know we will have this moment to come together during such tumultuous times. I hope this year’s Tonys shines a light on our industry, that has been so devastated by this pandemic, and reminds us all that the arts are essential to New York City and the world.

Ethan Popp, Orchestrations, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

I’d like to express my profound thanks to the Broadway League, The Tony Awards, and my entire Tina family. We have so many reasons to be thankful and to celebrate our industry and our show through these awards. Seven months after the lights went down on Broadway, however, we need the public’s support more than ever. Hundreds of thousands of actors, musicians, creatives, stage hands, ushers and more have been furloughed without an indication of when we might return to our beloved jobs. Thousands of small businesses in New York City and across the country that rely on Broadway, touring and regional theater to bring patrons to their doors have been severely affected or have shut their doors forever. The arts aren’t a “luxury” — we’re a cultural necessity that allow creators to inform, entertain, and act as a social barometer in our society. Broadway will be back, for sure — but for now, please reach out to your representatives and let them know you care about the arts and that they should, too. AND VOTE!!

Matthew López, playwright, The Inheritance:

I’m grateful to the American Theatre Wing for recognizing The Inheritance with 11 nominations today, including Best Play. The closing of Broadway theatres (indeed almost all American theatres) this year has left us without a vital resource to gather together and examine ourselves and our nation and has reminded us just how important live theatre is to our personal and civil lives. In its absence, I urge everyone in these next three weeks to channel their energies into electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And once theatres do re-open, I urge commercial producers and non-profit companies to listen to the voices of those who have been crying out this year for racial and economic justice in our country, in our cities, and in our arts organizations. One of the themes of The Inheritance is our responsibility to listen to each other’s stories and lift up our fellow citizens, rather than tearing them down. Theatre, at its best, helps call us to those better instincts of our nature. I look forward to the day we can all return safely, joyfully to those sacred spaces and to tell each other stories of our lives and of our nation.

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill, Leading Actress/Musical

When I began the lab of Jagged Little Pill three years ago – almost to the day – I couldn’t have even dreamt that it would lead to this morning. Cue me today…finally getting cell service at the end of an off the grid hike squealing into the Colorado wilderness with joy for the acknowledgment that our show has received (the wildlife was terrified). Thank you, thank you, American Theatre Wing, I am honored.

Bringing the role of Mary Jane to life has absolutely been the highlight of my career. The entire experience has taken me to the depths of my soul and taught me so much. I am continually in awe of our generous creative team, and I have been humbled each night by my incredible cast mates—every one of whom poured their beautiful hearts in to creating each track with vulnerability and integrity. I am humbled to be telling the messy story of a fierce mother, a fighter, a survivor, and an addict. I’m thrilled that our show has been recognized, and I feel very proud to be a part of a production that is doing what I think art does best: helping us see ourselves and encouraging us to heal—which feels more necessary than ever. Immense gratitude to the many, many people who have shared your personal stories with me as I studied to play this role with respectful accuracy and tenderness.

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill, Featured Actress/Musical

I am incredibly grateful for this Tony nomination, which is made so much more special for me because I share it with my entire Jagged Little Pill family. I am deeply proud of our show and everything that it stands for. I can’t wait until we are all able to return safely to our theatres to share the brilliant work of the shows that opened, and the shows that were not able to open because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a country and as an artistic community, we are going through deeply difficult times, and I hope that this moment of reflection and celebration can fuel and inspire us to return to Broadway stronger, and with true equity and justice for our entire community.

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!, Choreography:

Bess Wohl, playwright, Grand Horizons, Best Play

I am incredibly honored that my work and that of our entire company and crew was recognized, and am deeply grateful to Williamstown Theatre Festival and to Second Stage for producing Grand Horizons. At the same time, my heart is with the countless arts workers who are currently unemployed or have been otherwise devastated by the pandemic. Wear a mask. Vote. And I look forward to when we can all gather together again on Broadway.

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill, Orchestrations

This is a huge honor. I share this with my entire Jagged Little Pill family, especially the brilliant Alanis Morissette, and all of the wonderful collaborators who inspired my work. I also want to acknowledge all of the shows that were not able to open, so today I’m thinking of all of the great artists who were supposed to be a part of the ’19-’20 season, and I can’t wait to see all of their beautiful work when Broadway returns.

