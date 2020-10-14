‘Snowpiercer’ Producer Tomorrow Studios To Adapt Dean Koontz’s Thriller ‘Devoted’ For Television

EXCLUSIVE: Tomorrow Studios, the producer behind apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer, is working up a television adaptation of Dean Koontz’s latest thriller novel Devoted.

The company, which is a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, is adapting the book as a television series. Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements will executive produce the series, along with Koontz.

The book, which was published by Amazon Publishing in March 2020, tells the story of Woody Bookman, a boy who hasn’t spoken a word in his eleven years of life, and who believes a monstrous evil was behind his father’s death and now threatens him and his mother.

When Kipp, a uniquely gifted dog with a heart as golden as his breed, hears the boy, who communicates like he does without speaking, Kipp knows he needs to find him before it’s too late. Only a force greater than evil, like Kipp, can stop a man driven by malicious evil from attacking Woody and his mother.

It is the latest television adaptation of one of Koontz’s novel. In 2016, Mr. Robot‘s Gloria Reuben teamed with Cathy Konrad’s Tree Line Film and Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Television to adapt Koontz’s Dark Rivers of the Heart for television. Other books to have been adapted include Mr. Murder for ABC in 1998 and The Face of Fear for CBS in 1990.

“Dean is an incredible force and his acumen for writing suspenseful thrillers with heartfelt characters and story makes him uber successful globally,” said Adelstein. “We are honored to have him entrust us with the adaptation of his story and for Devoted to be the latest book rights that we’ve secured for Tomorrow Studios.”

“The characters in Devoted are close to my heart, and it would be a career capper to see them brought to the screen,” added Koontz.

Koontz is represented by Richard Pine and Kimberly Witherspoon of InkWell Management and Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company.