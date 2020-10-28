‘Tom And Jerry’ Warner Bros Movie Will Float Into 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Warner Bros. upcoming Tim Story directed animated movie Tom and Jerry will have a spot at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with an animatronics float during the NBC-telecasted live event on Nov. 26, from 9AM-12noon EST.

Titled “Tourist Trap,” the float will feature smoke and other effects to spoof city life by throwing Tom into a series of wild squash-and-stretch sight gags. Among the indignities Tom endures are run-ins with a steamroller, a truck, a deceptively innocent-looking pretzel stand and a sewer gator. He’ll even inflate like a mini Parade balloon as Jerry flies above the pandemonium in a drone helicopter.

Among the showbiz appearances at Macys parade this year, Tom & Jerry joins Dreamworks Animation’s Boss Baby balloon, Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues float and Lifetime Network’s “Christmas in Town Square” float among others in what is a pared down event this year due to the pandemic. There won’t be any high school marching bands, spectators, or a 2.5 mile parade route, rather a live-event in front of the 34th Street store that will involve 75% less participants.

Tom and Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong, and is currently scheduled to hit screens on March 5, 2021.