Made Up Stories & Snoot Entertainment To Adapt Novel ‘To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars’ Into Feature Film

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder’s Snoot Entertainment have optioned the rights to Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars. Paolini will adapt the book with his sister and collaborator Angela Paolini for the big screen. Both will serve as EPs.

Christopher Paolini’s debut adult sci-fi novel from Tor Books (an imprint of Macmillian Publishers) follows Kira Navárez. She’s dreamed of life on new worlds and awakened a nightmare. Epic space battles for the fate of humanity take her to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, and in the process, transform not only her–but the entire course of history.

Paolini is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Eragon which he began writing when he was 15. After self-publishing the original book, Alfred A. Knopf published Eragon and the rest of his The Inheritance Cycle series, made Paolini a New York Times bestselling author by the age of 19, with the series selling over 40M copies worldwide, and leading to the distinct recognition as the youngest author of a bestselling book series by the Guinness World Records. Eragon was also adapted into a major motion picture in 2006.

Made Up Stories and Snoot Entertainment recently partnered on the 2019 Sundance film, Little Monsters which was released by NEON and Hulu. On behalf of Snoot Entertainment, Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder are producing alongside Made Up Stories’ Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jeanne Snow, with Janice Park executive producing.

“Christopher’s dazzling novel is so intelligent, ambitious, and exhilarating that I couldn’t put it down,” Papandrea said. “I was immediately captivated by Kira’s epic emotional journey, set against the backdrop of a heroic intergalactic quest to save humanity. Christopher’s capacity for detailed worldbuilding, action-packed adventure, and rich character development is truly unparalleled, and we couldn’t be more excited about working with him and Angela to bring this tour de force space opera to the big screen.”

“I can’t think of a more urgent time to get involved in a project that has a Latinx heroine who, through her unshakable belief in the good in humanity, embarks on a mission to try to save the universe. We are so honored to be working with Christopher, Angela and the Made Up Stories team to tell this story now, when we as a society are at a moral crossroads, and we hope that this project can help show the path forward through this darkness,” said Jess Wu Calder.

“Angela and I are incredibly excited to be working with Made Up Stories and Snoot Entertainment to bring this story to the silver screen,” said Christopher Paolini. “This book has been my passion project for over seven years, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences across the world. Bruna, Steve, Jess, Keith, and the rest of their teams are the perfect partners for To Sleep In a Sea of Stars. Their talent and enthusiasm are inspiring, and l couldn’t ask for a better creative home. In these difficult times, it’s all the more important that we remember to look at the stars and dream of a better future.”

The Paolinis are repped by Simon Lipskar at Writers House, WME, and Matt N. Sugarman. Snoot is represented by Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings. Made Up Stories is represented by WME.